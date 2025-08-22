SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict
Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma hailed the SC’s latest order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court directed all pending dog-related cases across states to be brought under one. It also ordered sterilisation of regular dogs, aggressive dogs to pounds, and MCD to set up feeding areas.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:43
Now Playing
03:06
Now Playing
01:17
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing