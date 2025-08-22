MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

SC Order On Stray Dogs: Petitioner Nanita Sharma Welcomes ‘Balanced’ Verdict

Published : Aug 22 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Supreme Court lawyer and petitioner Nanita Sharma hailed the SC’s latest order on stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court directed all pending dog-related cases across states to be brought under one. It also ordered sterilisation of regular dogs, aggressive dogs to pounds, and MCD to set up feeding areas.

