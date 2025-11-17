Saudi Bus Tragedy Claims 42 Indian Pilgrims, Families Plead for Government Help in India
Families in Hyderabad are in shock after receiving reports that their relatives may have died in the Saudi Arabia bus crash involving Indian Umrah pilgrims. They have urged the Government of India to ensure swift repatriation of bodies. Local leaders, including MLA Mohammad Majid Hussain, remain in touch with authorities and grieving families.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing