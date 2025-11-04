Himanta Biswa Sarma Targets 'Osama Shahab', Stakes Ground in Raghunathpur

In Raghunathpur, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the candidacy of Osama Shahab, son of late MP Shahabuddin, saying 'we have to eliminate all Osama Bin Ladens in the state'. He also accused the local RJD camp of lathi-charging people during campaign visits and pledged to land his helicopter at two points in the Assembly constituency.

