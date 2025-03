On Neja Mela, ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra says, 'Neja fair has been organized in Sambhal for a long time. It was factually found that this fair is celebrated in the memory of Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud who was a robber, murderer, and the destroyer of many temples, including Somnath Temple. Permission has been denied for organising the mela....'