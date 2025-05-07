Pakistan Known For Misleading World, 26/11 Planner Sajid Mir Case 'Glaring Example': Vikram Misri
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says'...It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan against terrorists' infrastructure in its area.'
