Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is clouded by the crisis and Ukrainian government and Army has been fighting off the Russian attacks. In the midst of this war, Indian students stranded in Ukraine are constantly sharing their videos and pleading the Indian government for help. A student from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, trapped in Kyiv, has narrated her ordeal in a video. The student claimed that the Russian Army shot at some of her friends who were crossing the border, while some girls were taken away to some unknown location.

The crying student with folded hands has appealed the Modi and Yogi-led government to rescue the stranded Indians. The student pleaded, “Save our lives by sending the Indian Army here.”