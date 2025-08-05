MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7

Heena Sharma
Published : Aug 05 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Drama unfolds as Renu Sudhi enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house with deep emotion and quickly locks horns with fellow contestants! From emotional flashbacks to fiery confrontations, Renu isn’t holding back. Abhilash, Sarath, and Akbar clash with her, and the house is now a battleground! Don’t miss this explosive moment that’s got the internet buzzing!

Related Video

Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Now Playing
Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
Now Playing
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis
Now Playing
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis
Philippines President Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi
Now Playing
Philippines President Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi
Over 41 Hours Lost To Disruptions In Parliament, Question Hour Hit
Now Playing
Over 41 Hours Lost To Disruptions In Parliament, Question Hour Hit
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in Deep Conversation | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Now Playing
PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar in Deep Conversation | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Philippines President Marcos Jr. Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Now Playing
Philippines President Marcos Jr. Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
'Useless People Have Taken Charge...' Khan Sir Slams SSC & Police In Exam Controversy
Now Playing
'Useless People Have Taken Charge...' Khan Sir Slams SSC & Police In Exam Controversy
Delhi: Liquor Mafia Attack Leaves Cop Injured In Badarpur
Now Playing
Delhi: Liquor Mafia Attack Leaves Cop Injured In Badarpur
'Stop Irresponsible Remarks': Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's Claim of China Occupying Indian Land
Now Playing
'Stop Irresponsible Remarks': Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's Claim of China Occupying Indian Land

Entertainment

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
03:13
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Grand Launch Highlights | Mohanlal's Charisma, 19 Contestants Enter House
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
03:18
Now Playing
Shanavas Shanu’s Surprise Entry in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7!
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
02:36
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Who Is Binny Sebastian & Why Everyone’s Talking!
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!
09:16
Now Playing
Kartik Aaryan in Trouble: FWICE Issues Notice Over Pakistan-Linked US Event!

News

Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
03:19
Now Playing
Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
01:50
Now Playing
Priyanka Gandhi Targets Govt Over Rahul Row, Judiciary Remark
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis
01:27
Now Playing
Tamil Nadu Village Turns Ghost Town Over Water Crisis

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?