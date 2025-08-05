Renu Sudhi’s Fiery Fight with Abhilash on Day One | Bigg Boss Malayalam 7
Drama unfolds as Renu Sudhi enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 house with deep emotion and quickly locks horns with fellow contestants! From emotional flashbacks to fiery confrontations, Renu isn’t holding back. Abhilash, Sarath, and Akbar clash with her, and the house is now a battleground! Don’t miss this explosive moment that’s got the internet buzzing!
