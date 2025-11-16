Red Fort Blast: Kiran Bedi SLAMS ‘Educated’ Terror Links
Reacting to the Red Fort blast, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi strongly criticised reports linking the attack to radicalised doctors. She said wearing a white coat symbolises peace and purity, adding that those involved are 'not educated' and have tarnished the meaning of education, which stands for humanity—not violence.
