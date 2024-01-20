Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks exclusively to Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar.

'I was constantly searching for Ram Lalla through the stone and he has finally given Darshan to me. If everyone likes it, there is no bigger happiness for me...'

'They built me a new shed according to my requirements. I wanted soil beneath so as not to damage the stone. They had kept the soil from the Sarayu River underneath. I was happy to work...'

'God has been carved in the stone found in a small farmer's field...'

On January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla, crafted by the acclaimed sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, will be consecrated in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The 40-year-old was one of the three sculptors chosen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to create the idol of Ram Lalla. Hailing from a family with a longstanding tradition of idol carving, the renowned sculptor shared insights exclusively with the Asianet News Network.

