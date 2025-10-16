Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Brazil’s Vice President and Defence Minister Geraldo Alckmin to strengthen defence cooperation and strategic ties. The two discussed joint production, technology sharing, and military training as India and Brazil look to expand their global defence partnership.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing