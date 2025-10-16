MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 16 2025, 11:03 AM IST
Share this Video

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Brazil’s Vice President and Defence Minister Geraldo Alckmin to strengthen defence cooperation and strategic ties. The two discussed joint production, technology sharing, and military training as India and Brazil look to expand their global defence partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties
Now Playing
Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties
Can AI Give India a Defence Edge Globally? | Mic'd Up With Sanlayan CEO Rohan Gala | Episode 2
Now Playing
Can AI Give India a Defence Edge Globally? | Mic'd Up With Sanlayan CEO Rohan Gala | Episode 2
How are Indian Drones changing the Defence Game? | Mic'd Up With ideaForge's Ankit Mehta | Podcast
Now Playing
How are Indian Drones changing the Defence Game? | Mic'd Up With ideaForge's Ankit Mehta | Podcast
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, CRPF Detains Agitators In Leh
Now Playing
Ladakh Protest Turns Violent, CRPF Detains Agitators In Leh
Jamnagar Navratri: Ancient Garba With Burning Torches
Now Playing
Jamnagar Navratri: Ancient Garba With Burning Torches
Shashi Tharoor Explains US-Pakistan Ties, Highlights American Role in ISI Formation
Now Playing
Shashi Tharoor Explains US-Pakistan Ties, Highlights American Role in ISI Formation
Vaishno Devi Temple Decked With Flowers and Fruits on First Day of Navratri
Now Playing
Vaishno Devi Temple Decked With Flowers and Fruits on First Day of Navratri
PM Modi Recalls Tax Maze Before GST in 2014, Says Reforms Freed India
Now Playing
PM Modi Recalls Tax Maze Before GST in 2014, Says Reforms Freed India
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati, Sea of Fans Mourn
Now Playing
Zubeen Garg's Mortal Remains Reach Guwahati, Sea of Fans Mourn
Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'
Now Playing
Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'

Entertainment

Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
49:20
Now Playing
Pragya Jaiswal Exclusive: Actress Opens Up About Being Balakrishna's 'Lucky Charm'
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
03:32
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
01:19
Now Playing
Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Shine at 71st National Film Awards
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!
03:45
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Fights Kunickaa, Accuses Her of Instigating Rift With Farhana in Kitchen Task!

News

Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties
18:39
Now Playing
Rajnath Singh Meets Brazil VP Geraldo Alckmin to Strengthen Defence Ties
Pakistan Forces Kill 12 Civilians, Afghan Army ‘Seizes’ Military Posts
03:07
Now Playing
Pakistan Forces Kill 12 Civilians, Afghan Army ‘Seizes’ Military Posts
IMF Revises India’s Growth Upwards | India Remains Fastest Growing Economy
04:09
Now Playing
IMF Revises India’s Growth Upwards | India Remains Fastest Growing Economy

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?