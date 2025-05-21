MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

Congress Leaders Pay Homage to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi | Vir Bhoomi | National Anti-Terrorist Day

| Updated : May 21 2025, 10:00 AM
Several Congress leaders including LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera paid homage to former Prime Minister of India, Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary at his samadhi, Vir Bhoomi in Delhi.

