BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back
Rahul Gandhi’s latest post on X has triggered a political storm. Hours after saying he wouldn’t 'save democracy,' he appealed to Gen-Z to protect the Constitution and stop 'vote chori.' Citing Nepal’s Gen-Z protests that toppled the PM, BJP accused him of provoking Indian youth into unrest.
