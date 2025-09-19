MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 19 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Share this Video

Rahul Gandhi’s latest post on X has triggered a political storm. Hours after saying he wouldn’t 'save democracy,' he appealed to Gen-Z to protect the Constitution and stop 'vote chori.' Citing Nepal’s Gen-Z protests that toppled the PM, BJP accused him of provoking Indian youth into unrest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'
Now Playing
Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'
BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back
Now Playing
BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back
iPhone 17 Launch Chaos: Long Queues at Apple BKC Mumbai
Now Playing
iPhone 17 Launch Chaos: Long Queues at Apple BKC Mumbai
'18 Months, 18 Letters': Rahul Gandhi Alleges EC Stalled Karnataka CID Probe in ‘Vote Chori’
Now Playing
'18 Months, 18 Letters': Rahul Gandhi Alleges EC Stalled Karnataka CID Probe in ‘Vote Chori’
Disha Patani Firing Case: Accused Encounterd, ADG Reveals Crime Links
Now Playing
Disha Patani Firing Case: Accused Encounterd, ADG Reveals Crime Links
EXCL | 'The Act Was Rushed': Sr. Journo Slams Centre on Waqf Amendment Act | SC Stays Key Provisions
Now Playing
EXCL | 'The Act Was Rushed': Sr. Journo Slams Centre on Waqf Amendment Act | SC Stays Key Provisions
Dehradun Cloudburst: Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded, Tamsa River in Spate After Heavy Rains
Now Playing
Dehradun Cloudburst: Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded, Tamsa River in Spate After Heavy Rains
BIG: Supreme Court Halts 5-Year Practice Rule in Waqf Act
Now Playing
BIG: Supreme Court Halts 5-Year Practice Rule in Waqf Act
Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: Indian Fans Go Crazy After Beating Pakistan
Now Playing
Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup 2025: Indian Fans Go Crazy After Beating Pakistan
PM Modi’s Emotional Assam Speech, Greets People, Thanks for Gifts
Now Playing
PM Modi’s Emotional Assam Speech, Greets People, Thanks for Gifts

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Cheese Task Explodes: Abhishek or Amaal, Who Becomes New Captain?
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Cheese Task Explodes: Abhishek or Amaal, Who Becomes New Captain?
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas and Aryan’s Explosive Dining Area Showdown!
03:42
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Shanavas and Aryan’s Explosive Dining Area Showdown!
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Housemates Break Rules, Bigg Boss’ Furious Warning – ‘Iski Saza Ab Dekho!’
03:02
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Housemates Break Rules, Bigg Boss’ Furious Warning – ‘Iski Saza Ab Dekho!’
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Open Nominations Turn Fiery, Accusations Fly in House
03:21
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Open Nominations Turn Fiery, Accusations Fly in House

News

Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'
03:10
Now Playing
Hardeep Puri Panel Submits Report To PM Modi On Sikh Relic 'Jore Sahib'
BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back
09:12
Now Playing
BIG: Rahul Gandhi Sparks Row With Gen-Z Tweet, BJP Hits Back
Lord Rami Ranger EXCLUSIVE On UK's Anti-Immigration Protests: 'Some People Come To Convert You'
11:47
Now Playing
Lord Rami Ranger EXCLUSIVE On UK's Anti-Immigration Protests: 'Some People Come To Convert You'

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?