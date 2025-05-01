'Jhukti Hai Duniya!' Rahul Gandhi’s Posters Take Over Delhi After Caste Census Win'

After the Centre approved the caste census, Delhi lit up with posters of Rahul Gandhi reading 'Jhukti Hai Duniya, Jhukane Wala Chahiye.' Supporters hailed it as his big win, quoting him saying Modi had to bow to pressure. Gandhi welcomed the move but demanded a timeline. Posters also praised RJD leaders Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav. The opposition is calling it a victory for social justice and electoral momentum.