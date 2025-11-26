MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 26 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Share this Video

The Rabri Devi has been asked to vacate her 20-year residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, with the Bihar Building Construction Department (BCD) allotting her a new official bungalow — House No. 39 on Harding (Hardinge) Road — in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Shakti Singh Yadav calling the move 'surprising' and questioning the logic behind the shift.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
Now Playing
Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
Father of 16-Year-Old Student Speaks After Son’s Demise | Delhi School Under Pressure
Now Playing
Father of 16-Year-Old Student Speaks After Son’s Demise | Delhi School Under Pressure
Rajnath Singh Says Sindh ‘Will Remain a Part of India’ | Pakistan Rattles
Now Playing
Rajnath Singh Says Sindh ‘Will Remain a Part of India’ | Pakistan Rattles
'The Soul of India Speaks in Sindhi': Rajnath Singh Recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Now Playing
'The Soul of India Speaks in Sindhi': Rajnath Singh Recalls Atal Bihari Vajpayee
350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Now Playing
350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji: Laser Show at Red Fort, Delhi
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
Now Playing
Delhi’s Air Pollution: Protest at India Gate Demanding Urgent Action
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
Now Playing
Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
Now Playing
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pushkar Brahma Temple in Ajmer
Red Fort Blast: Indian Army Sends Strong Warning to Pakistan
Now Playing
Red Fort Blast: Indian Army Sends Strong Warning to Pakistan
MEA Briefs on PM Modi’s South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit
Now Playing
MEA Briefs on PM Modi’s South Africa Visit & G20 Leaders Summit

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 | Farhana–Shehbaz Kitchen War Explodes After Plate Fight
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Kunickaa Sadanand Evicted; Amaal & Tanya Next?
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
14:04
Now Playing
RIP Dharmendra: Mukesh Khanna Remembers Legendary Actor, Remarkable Human Being | Exclusive
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Week 13 Nomination Turns Explosive After Tanya–Malti Clash

News

Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
03:14
Now Playing
Rabri Devi Moved From Circular Road | RJD Calls It Political Blow
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
09:35
Now Playing
Arunachal Woman Detained at Shanghai Airport Over ‘Arunachal Linkage’ | India Seeks Assurances
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured
03:51
Now Playing
Russia’s Massive Drone Strike Shakes Ukraine's Kharkiv; Four Dead, Several Injured

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?