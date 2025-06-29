Jagannath Rath Yatra Day 3: Emotional Moment for Devotees Worldwide in Puri
On third day of Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, devotees from around the world joined in devotional journey. A foreign devotee called it an emotional moment to witness such divine energy. The chariot procession, filled with chants and drumbeats, continues till July 1 with unmatched spiritual fervour.
