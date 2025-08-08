Maharashtra: Ganpati Idol Preparations in Full Swing in Pune Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, Pune is bustling with vibrant preparations, with artisans skillfully crafting Ganpati idols in various sizes and styles. Workshops across the city, including eco-friendly clay idol-making sessions, showcase the blend of tradition and sustainability embraced by devotees this year.
