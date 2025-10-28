She’s the Defence Tech Founder India Didn’t Know It Needed | Mic’d Up With Priyanka Singhal | S1E3

Meet Priyanka Singhal, the founder building mission-critical technology for India’s armed forces. From her beginnings as a DRDO intern to leading Ammunic Systems, she shares her journey of creating indigenous, deep-tech solutions in a high-stakes industry. Discover how purpose — not just business plans — drives true innovation in India’s defence-tech ecosystem.This is Season 1 of Mic’d Up With India’s Defencepreneurs, presented by Asianet Newsable, featuring the startup leaders building Atmanirbhar Bharat.

