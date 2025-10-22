President Droupadi Murmu Lands in Kerala, Helipad Collapses
A section of Pramadam Stadium’s helipad sank during President Droupadi Murmu’s landing in Kerala, causing her helicopter to settle unevenly. Police and fire teams quickly moved the chopper to safety. The President was unharmed, and authorities have launched an investigation into the tarmac failure ahead of further visits.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:32
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing