President Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Lead Tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on His 135th Jayanti

On the 135th birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, top Indian leaders gathered at Prerna Sthal in the Parliament premises to pay heartfelt tributes. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge honored the Father of the Indian Constitution, celebrating his legacy of equality, justice, and democracy that continues to shape the nation.