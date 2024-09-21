Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

Addressing the theme "Democracy's Destiny is Demography" at the Pondy Lit Fest, Pradeep Bhandari warned of an emerging challenge that may not be apparent now but will become clear in the next two decades.

Pradeep Bhandari, the journalist and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addressed at the Pondy Lit Fest at the Sri Aurobindo Society in Puducherry. The three-day event began on September 21, 2024. Speaking on the subject, 'Democracy's destiny is Demography', Bhandari said, "I want to make you aware of an evolving danger, which you do not see now, but would definitely see in the next two decades to come."

"If India continues to be a democracy, a thriving democracy, and we intend to be a developed country and continue to grow 8-10%, what will definitely matter is how does the demography in this country shape," he said.

"This is why I say our democracy's destiny is Demography."

In August 2022, Bhandari became the news director of India News, a Hindi news channel affiliated with the ITV Network. He established Jan Ki Baat, a digital media company recognized for forecasting elections using opinion and exit polls. He has made predictions for more than 39 elections in India.

Bhandari served as the consulting editor at Republic Media Network until he resigned in February 2021, where he hosted the popular show "Lalkaar" on Republic TV. He later joined Zee News as a consulting editor but resigned amid speculation about a ban on his live coverage of PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath, and HM Amit Shah.

In July 2024, BJP national president J.P. Nadda appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson for the party.