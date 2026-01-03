PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Int'l Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Lord Buddha, titled 'The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One', on 3rd January, 2026 at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:23
Now Playing
10:44
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing