PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Int'l Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 03 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Lord Buddha, titled 'The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One', on 3rd January, 2026 at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex, New Delhi.

