PM Modi to Unveil 77-Foot Bronze Ram Statue in Partagali, Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 77-foot bronze statue of Lord Ram during the 550th-year celebrations of the historic Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Mutt in Partagali, Goa. The event features special visuals and inputs from S. Mukund Kamath, Joint Convenor of the organising committee, marking a major spiritual milestone for the region.

