PM Modi Thanks Bhutan for Prayers After Delhi Blast

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 11 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending the 70th birthday celebrations of Bhutan’s Fourth King, expressed gratitude as Bhutanese citizens offered prayers for India following the Delhi blast. Sharing the moment on X, PM Modi said he would 'never forget' Bhutan’s heartfelt gesture of solidarity amid the tragic incident.

