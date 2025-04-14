user
PM Modi SLAMS Rivals Over Babasaheb’s Legacy on Ambedkar Jayanti

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 14, 2025, 7:17 PM IST

On Ambedkar Jayanti in Hisar, PM Modi accused political opponents of misusing Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name for votes while disrespecting places tied to his legacy. He said, 'They tried to erase him from history.' Modi highlighted his government’s efforts to honor Ambedkar’s vision and uplift marginalized communities, targeting Congress for ignoring real development. The remarks sparked a sharp political face-off on a day meant to remember India's Constitution-maker.

