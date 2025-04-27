Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH
In Toronto, over 500 people from Hindu, Jewish, Baloch, and Iranian communities gathered for a powerful candlelight vigil and rally. They showed solidarity with Kashmiri Hindus after Pahalgam attack. The event called for the Canadian government to declare Pakistan a terrorist country, with community leaders and common people emphasizing the need for global solidarity against terrorism.
