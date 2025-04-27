MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Follow us on

Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 07:00 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

In Toronto, over 500 people from Hindu, Jewish, Baloch, and Iranian communities gathered for a powerful candlelight vigil and rally. They showed solidarity with Kashmiri Hindus after Pahalgam attack. The event called for the Canadian government to declare Pakistan a terrorist country, with community leaders and common people emphasizing the need for global solidarity against terrorism.

Related Video

Vancouver Tragedy: Vehicle Rams Crowd at Festival, Several Dead! | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Vancouver Tragedy: Vehicle Rams Crowd at Festival, Several Dead! | Asianet Newsable
Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH
Now Playing
Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH
MASSIVE Explosion at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Over 500 Injured | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
MASSIVE Explosion at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port, Over 500 Injured | Asianet Newsable
Operation Brasstacks: India’s 1986 Military Drills in Rajasthan That Terrified Pakistan
Now Playing
Operation Brasstacks: India’s 1986 Military Drills in Rajasthan That Terrified Pakistan
Bilawal Bhutto’s 'Water or Blood' Warning; Imran Khan Wants Munir Out | Pahalgam Attack
Now Playing
Bilawal Bhutto’s 'Water or Blood' Warning; Imran Khan Wants Munir Out | Pahalgam Attack
Donald Trump Doesn’t Want to Intervene | Says, Friends with both India, Pak
Now Playing
Donald Trump Doesn’t Want to Intervene | Says, Friends with both India, Pak
Will Ticket Prices Soar as Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Airlines? What Flyers Must Know?
Now Playing
Will Ticket Prices Soar as Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Airlines? What Flyers Must Know?
Trump’s Scandalous Pardon to ‘Lady Trump’ Who Used Memorial Funds for Plastic Surgery — What to Know
Now Playing
Trump’s Scandalous Pardon to ‘Lady Trump’ Who Used Memorial Funds for Plastic Surgery — What to Know
AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage
Now Playing
AI Used for Bar Exam Paper? California State Bar’s SHOCKING Confession Sparks Outrage
'Appeal to India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Secy Gen Spox on Pahalgam Attack
Now Playing
'Appeal to India, Pakistan to Exercise Maximum Restraint': UN Secy Gen Spox on Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
04:41
Now Playing
Bollywood Mourns Pahalgam Terror Attack: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & Others Speak Out
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
02:29
Now Playing
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
01:54
Now Playing
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
02:06
Now Playing
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul

News

Vancouver Tragedy: Vehicle Rams Crowd at Festival, Several Dead! | Asianet Newsable
02:02
Now Playing
Vancouver Tragedy: Vehicle Rams Crowd at Festival, Several Dead! | Asianet Newsable
Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH
03:11
Now Playing
Canada Rallies Against Pakistan, Calls for Terrorist Nation Declaration | WATCH
Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan
01:35
Now Playing
Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan

Sports

RCB vs RR Highlights | Hazlewood’s 4-Fer Powers RCB to Thrilling Win | IPL 2025
03:06
Now Playing
RCB vs RR Highlights | Hazlewood’s 4-Fer Powers RCB to Thrilling Win | IPL 2025
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights | 3-2 Copa del Rey Final Thriller | El Clásico
03:32
Now Playing
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Highlights | 3-2 Copa del Rey Final Thriller | El Clásico
IPL 2025 MI vs LSG, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo
08:33
Now Playing
IPL 2025 MI vs LSG, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who Will Win? Astrologer Greenstone Lobo
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH Post-Match Analysis: CSK’s Fortress Breached Again
04:06
Now Playing
IPL 2025 CSK vs SRH Post-Match Analysis: CSK’s Fortress Breached Again

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
When Will India's 5th Gen Fighter Jet Fly? DRDO Chairman Clears Air | Asianet Newsable

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?