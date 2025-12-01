PM Modi Congratulates, Shares Unheard Anecdotes of VP Radhakrishnan in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vice President Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha, sharing rare and unheard anecdotes about his journey. Modi highlighted his dedication, sharp administrative understanding and humble approach, calling him an inspiration for the nation’s leadership. The House listened keenly as he recalled memorable incidents from Radhakrishnan’s public life.
