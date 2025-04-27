Man Ki Baat | PM Modi Urges Planting Trees on Mother's Name | World Environment Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mother on 5th June, World Environment Day. He emphasized the importance of nature conservation and how trees are a lasting tribute to our mothers, symbolizing love and care for the environment.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
02:05
Now Playing
Sports
08:33
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing