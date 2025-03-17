PM Modi's Podcast Sparks Controversy: Congress Calls It ‘Hypocrisy’

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 17, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi’s interview with Lex Fridman has triggered backlash from Congress. Jairam Ramesh slammed Modi for avoiding press conferences while claiming 'criticism is the soul of democracy.' He accused Modi of weakening democratic institutions. In the podcast, Modi spoke about his journey, RSS, and global politics. He also compared 'India First' to Trump’s 'America First.' As debates heat up, is this selective outreach or smart strategy?

