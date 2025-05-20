PM Modi Addresses World Health Assembly | Highlights India’s Healthcare Vision | Asianet Newsable
At the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva, PM Narendra Modi emphasized the need for inclusion, integrated vision, and collaboration in global healthcare. He highlighted Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest health insurance scheme, covering 580 million people, recently extended to all Indians above 70. India’s health and wellness centres and affordable public pharmacies were also spotlighted.
