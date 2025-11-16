Surat, Gujarat: PM Modi Visits Surat Bullet Train Station
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 visited the Surat Bullet Train Station in Gujarat, reviewing progress of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. He inspected key construction work, held brief interactions with officials, and assessed readiness of upcoming stations. The visit signals a push to speed up India’s first bullet train project.
