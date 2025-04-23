Asianet News Rewind | When PM Modi Said 'Uri Attack Couldn't Let Us Sleep' | Kashmir Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the devastating Pahalgam terror attack—where 28 innocent tourists were killed by The Resistance Front—Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 address at the New India Youth Conclave in Surat has taken on renewed significance. Back then, PM Modi spoke from the heart, recalling the sleepless nights after the Uri attack and declaring, 'For us, every drop of our soldiers’ blood is sacred.' As the nation mourns yet another tragedy targeting civilians in Kashmir, these words echo the pain, resolve, and unity of a country that refuses to bend to terror. Watch as we revisit PM Modi’s emotional message and reflect on the ongoing challenges to India’s security and spirit.