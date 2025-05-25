PM Modi Chairs NDA CMs Meet in Delhi, Charts Post-Operation Sindoor Strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a high-level NDA Chief Ministers' conclave in Delhi, focusing on post-Operation Sindoor strategies on May 25. The meeting emphasized national security, caste enumeration, and good governance. Resolutions lauding the armed forces and PM Modi's leadership were adopted. Discussions also covered upcoming milestones, including the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, International Yoga Day, and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.