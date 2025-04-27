PM Modi Hails Army’s Rescue of 70-Year-Old Woman in Myanmar | Mann Ki Baat
In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared the heroic story of the Indian Army rescuing a 70-year-old woman trapped for over 18 hours after a massive earthquake in Myanmar. Praising their bravery under Operation Brahma, Modi said the rescue reflects India's unwavering commitment to humanity and courage.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
05:31
Now Playing
03:09
Now Playing
Sports
08:33
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing