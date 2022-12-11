PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

The Prime Minister was accompanied by some students on his journey from Zero Mile Freedom Park to Khapri stations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Nagpur Metro Phase-I, following which he took a ride on one of the trains. In fact, Prime Minister Modi purchased his ticket on Nagpur Metro.

The new trains of Nagpur Metro Phase-I will connect Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) and Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) at Khapri Metro Station. He also laid the foundation stone of the Nagpur Metro Phase-II to be developed to boost connectivity in the region at a cost of Rs Rs 6700 crore.

To note, Phase 1 of the metro project has 36 stations covering a distance of 40 km. Phase-1 has been constructed at the cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore. Expenditure of another Rs 6,700 crore would be incurred on constructing Phase II of the project, covering a distance of 43.8 km with 32 stations.

The second phase extends to Transport Nagar (Kapsi) in the east, Hingna in the west, Kanhan in the north and Butibori MIDC in the south. While a 1.2 km distance will be at-grade with two stations, the remaining 42.6 km stretch will be elevated with 30 stations.

