Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    The Prime Minister was accompanied by some students on his journey from Zero Mile Freedom Park to Khapri stations.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the Nagpur Metro Phase-I, following which he took a ride on one of the trains. In fact, Prime Minister Modi purchased his ticket on Nagpur Metro. 

    The new trains of Nagpur Metro Phase-I will connect Prajapati Nagar to Lokmanya Nagar (Aqua line) and Khapri to Automotive Square (Orange Line) at Khapri Metro Station. He also laid the foundation stone of the Nagpur Metro Phase-II to be developed to boost connectivity in the region at a cost of Rs Rs 6700 crore.

    The Prime Minister was accompanied by some students on his journey from Zero Mile Freedom Park to Khapri stations.

    To note, Phase 1 of the metro project has 36 stations covering a distance of 40 km. Phase-1 has been constructed at the cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore. Expenditure of another Rs 6,700 crore would be incurred on constructing Phase II of the project, covering a distance of 43.8 km with 32 stations.

    The second phase extends to Transport Nagar (Kapsi) in the east, Hingna in the west, Kanhan in the north and Butibori MIDC in the south. While a 1.2 km distance will be at-grade with two stations, the remaining 42.6 km stretch will be elevated with 30 stations.

    Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma
    Entertainment

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Must See

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride
    India News

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram
    India News

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram