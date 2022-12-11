PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1

The expressway passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra and the prominent urban regions of Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, the 701 Km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is one of India's longest expressways. The expressway is being built at the cost of about Rs 55,000 crore.

According to government officials, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a major catalyst for the economic development of Maharashtra.