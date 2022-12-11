Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg Phase 1

    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

    The expressway passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra and the prominent urban regions of Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Phase-I of Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

    Covering a distance of 520 km and connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, the 701 Km Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is one of India's longest expressways. The expressway is being built at the cost of about Rs 55,000 crore. 

    The expressway passes through 10 districts of Maharashtra and the prominent urban regions of Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik. According to government officials, the Samruddhi Mahamarg will be a major catalyst for the economic development of Maharashtra. 

    The expressway will help develop 24 Maharashtra districts, including the regions of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha, they said. The Samruddhi Mahamarg will connect to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and tourist locations like Shirdi, Verul, Lonar, Ajanta Ellora Caves, etc.

