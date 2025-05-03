PM Modi in Amaravati: Lays Foundation Stone, Inaugurates Key Projects in Andhra Pradesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several major development projects. The event marks a significant push for infrastructure and growth in the state capital region. PM Modi emphasized the Centre’s commitment to Andhra’s progress. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu welcomed him warmly and presented a framed portrait of Modi as a gesture of respect. The projects span sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare.
