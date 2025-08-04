PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay his respects to Shibu Soren, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), who passed away today after a prolonged illness. Soren was a prominent tribal leader and played a crucial role in Jharkhand's political landscape. His death marks the end of an era in regional politics.
