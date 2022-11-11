Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    The Prime Minister stepped outside his car at a major traffic junction near the KSR railway station as he proceeded to inaugurate the Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport. He was seen walking towards the crowd and waving at them.

    Nov 11, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi got off his car to greet the massive gathering of party workers and supporters who were cheering for him from the roadside in Bengaluru on Friday. He was seen waving enthusiastically at groups of party workers and supporters at a key traffic junction close to 'Vidhana Soudha'.

    The break from protocol came while he was on his way to the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station to flag off the 'Vande Bharat' Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains. The Prime Minister stood on the running board of his car, greeting the crowd who were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi' slogans.

    Later, the Prime Minister stepped outside his car at a major traffic junction near the KSR railway station as he proceeded to inaugurate Terminal-2 of Kempegowda International Airport. He was seen walking towards the crowd and waving at them.

    The Prime Minister flagged off the trains, inaugurated terminal-2 of KIA and unveiled 'Nadaprabhu' Kempegowda's 108-feet tall statue. Kempegowda, a chieftain of the mighty Vijayanagara empire, founded Bengaluru about 600 years ago. The Prime Minister's visit comes six months before the assembly elections in Karnataka.

