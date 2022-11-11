Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    The Vande Bharat Express train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours if it runs at full capacity. As for the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, it offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. 

    Nov 11, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    South India's first Vande Bharat Express, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru. The fifth of its kind, the Vande Bharat train is the first semi-high-speed train in the south.

    The train adds to the several types of trains between Chennai and Bengaluru, including Brindavan Express, Shatabdi Express, Mass Double-Decker, Lalbagh Express, Chennai Express, Guwahati Express, Kaveri Express, and Chennai Mail.

    According to Railways officials, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours if it runs at full capacity. The train can attain a speed of 160 km per hour

    'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' flagged off

    The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways. The train would fulfil the dream of numerous travellers wanting to undertake the Kashi Yatra. According to the South Western Railway, the train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims. 

    Official sources said the Karnataka government gives the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims cash assistance of Rs 5,000. This train covers holy places, including Ayodhya, Varanasi and Prayagraj. 

