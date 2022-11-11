Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

    Earlier on Friday, PM Modi flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station in Bengaluru. The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 11) inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The new eco-friendly terminal in which bamboo has been extensively used has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

    According to KIA officials, the new infrastructure facility, nicknamed as 'Terminal in a garden', will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually.

    "The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," a KIA official said.

    A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden'.

    The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.

    "It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway. The train offers an eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

    Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims. This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
