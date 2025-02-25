PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

At Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Even amidst this global uncertainty, many experts of the world have certainty about one thing and that is about India's rapid growth. There is a very solid reason for this trust in India. Today's India is taking one step after another, working on a large scale, keeping in mind the long-term vision of the 21st century of the coming 25 years. Today, the world trusts India's young population which is getting skilled very fast. Today, the world trusts India's neo middle class which is coming out of poverty and moving forward with new aspirations. Today, the world trusts India's 140 crore people supporting political stability and policy continuity. Today, the world trusts India's governance which is constantly reforming. Today, India is strengthening its local supply chain.'