PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0: ‘World Trusts India’s Growth, Stability & Reform-Driven Governance’

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 25, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

At Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Even amidst this global uncertainty, many experts of the world have certainty about one thing and that is about India's rapid growth. There is a very solid reason for this trust in India. Today's India is taking one step after another, working on a large scale, keeping in mind the long-term vision of the 21st century of the coming 25 years. Today, the world trusts India's young population which is getting skilled very fast. Today, the world trusts India's neo middle class which is coming out of poverty and moving forward with new aspirations. Today, the world trusts India's 140 crore people supporting political stability and policy continuity. Today, the world trusts India's governance which is constantly reforming. Today, India is strengthening its local supply chain.'

Recent Videos

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Telangana Govt School Transformed into TRAIN-THEMED Campus to Attract Students! | Asianet Newsable

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Delhi Speaker SUSPENDS 12 AAP MLAs, Including Atishi & Gopal Rai | Assembly Chaos Unfolds!

Video Top Stories

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!
Entertainment

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif Takes Holy Dip with Mother-in-Law at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj!

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!
Entertainment

Sreeleela STUNS Fans with Adorable POUT Pics on Instagram!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!
Entertainment

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Takes HOLY DIP at Sangam During Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! | Asianet Newsable

Must See

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!
India News

Speaker Vasudev Devnani Gets EMOTIONAL in Rajasthan Assembly over Recent Protests!

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable
India News

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh, Triveni Sangam | Asianet Newsable

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable
India News

'Modi-Modi’ Chants DISRUPT Delhi Assembly During LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s Address! | Asianet Newsable