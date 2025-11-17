Chirag Paswan Backs Rohini Acharya, Says ‘Political Fights Aside, She is Family’
Union Minister Chirag Paswan came out in support of Rohini Acharya amid her family feud, saying political differences don’t change family bonds. He said he understands her pain, rejecting the notion that a married woman’s only home is her in-laws’. Chirag expressed hope that the situation settles peacefully soon.
