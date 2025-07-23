Rahul Gandhi, Opposition MPs Protest in Parliament Over Bihar Voter Roll Revision
Opposition MPs, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The MPs raised concerns about alleged irregularities in the revision process, calling it politically motivated and demanding a fair and transparent update mechanism.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing