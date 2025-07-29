BREAKING: Pahalgam Attack Linked Terrorists Eliminated, Confirms Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah informed Lok Sabha that the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack, Suleiman, Jibran, and Abu Hamza, were neutralised by the Indian Army on July 28. He confirmed that Suleiman Pahalgam played a key role in the attack and has now been eliminated.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:33
Now Playing
News
01:20
Now Playing
06:45
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing