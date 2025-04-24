Pahalgam Attack | BJP Protesters Rally Outside Pakistan High Commission
‘Anti-Terror Action Forum’ and BJP held a protest near Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on April 24. Holding placards and raising flags, protesters expressed anguish over Pahalgam terror attack. Notably, terrorists on April 22 open fired on tourists in Pahalgam area of South Kashmir's Anantnag. At least 26 people have lost their lives in the dastardly terror attack.
