Owaisi Leads 15-Min 'Batti Gul' Protest Against Waqf Act in Hyderabad
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi joined the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s 'light bandh' in Hyderabad, switching off lights for 15 minutes to protest the Waqf Act. Owaisi warned that the Act could dismantle the Waqf Board’s authority, calling it a serious threat to Muslim religious property rights.
