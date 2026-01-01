Owaisi on Chinese FM Claim Beijing Mediated Between India, Pak During Op Sindoor

At a press conference, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, '... Surprising claim made by Chinese foreign minister that Beijing mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. I demand that the Modi government revert this claim officially and assure the country that no third-party interference is acceptable. We all know that China supplies 81% weapons to Pakistan and provided real-time intelligence during Operation Sindoor...'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source