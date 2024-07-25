Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

In September 2023, a video clip went viral, showcasing a harrowing scene involving a minor orchestra dancer. The video, which made headlines in Patna, showed the dancer being forced to perform at gunpoint by two men.

In a disturbing revelation, minor orchestra girls have revealed that they are being offered Rs 500 for engaging in inappropriate activities, discussing the matter with unsettling casualness. The interviewer's apparent amusement during the discussion has sparked widespread criticism and outrage across social media, with netizens urging the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to take immediate action.

In September 2023, a video clip went viral, showcasing a harrowing scene involving a minor orchestra dancer. The video, which made headlines in Patna, showed the dancer being forced to perform at gunpoint by two men. This chilling incident reportedly took place in Shankapur village, Shahpur Diara, near Bihar’s state capital, Patna.