'Aisi Harkate Band Kar!' 26/11 Hero SLAMS Raj & Uddhav Over Marathi Row

Ex-MARCOS commando and 26/11 hero Praveen Teotia has blasted Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, saying MNS leaders vanished during the Mumbai attacks while UP-Bihar soldiers risked their lives. 'Don’t politicise language,' he warned. Teotia, a true warrior, urged politicians to focus on jobs, not drama. His viral statement is shaking up Maharashtra’s language debate!