MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Nov 18 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Share this Video

J&K CM Omar Abdullah reached Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Srinagar to meet those injured in the Nowgam Police Station blast. He reviewed treatment, spoke to doctors and families, and assured full government support. Visuals from the hospital show him checking on victims and taking updates from the medical team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
Now Playing
Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
Delhi Terror Blast: ED Raids Al-Falah Trust After Links Emerge
Now Playing
Delhi Terror Blast: ED Raids Al-Falah Trust After Links Emerge
Saudi Bus Tragedy Claims 42 Indian Pilgrims, Families Plead for Government Help in India
Now Playing
Saudi Bus Tragedy Claims 42 Indian Pilgrims, Families Plead for Government Help in India
Amir Rashid Ali Brought to Patiala House Court in Delhi Blast Case
Now Playing
Amir Rashid Ali Brought to Patiala House Court in Delhi Blast Case
Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: NDRF–SDRF Race Against Time as Families Wait in Agony
Now Playing
Sonbhadra Mine Collapse: NDRF–SDRF Race Against Time as Families Wait in Agony
Rohini Acharya Hits Back in ‘Chappal Se Mara’ Row, Says She’s Only Disowned Her Brother
Now Playing
Rohini Acharya Hits Back in ‘Chappal Se Mara’ Row, Says She’s Only Disowned Her Brother
Chirag Paswan Backs Rohini Acharya, Says ‘Political Fights Aside, She is Family’
Now Playing
Chirag Paswan Backs Rohini Acharya, Says ‘Political Fights Aside, She is Family’
Lucknow: Massive Fire Breaks at Scrap Shops Near Itaunja Bridge
Now Playing
Lucknow: Massive Fire Breaks at Scrap Shops Near Itaunja Bridge
WB Governor Mocks TMC MP’s Allegations of Arms in Raj Bhavan
Now Playing
WB Governor Mocks TMC MP’s Allegations of Arms in Raj Bhavan
Surat, Gujarat: PM Modi Visits Surat Bullet Train Station
Now Playing
Surat, Gujarat: PM Modi Visits Surat Bullet Train Station

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
03:31
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week Begins: Kunickaa’s Son & Ashnoor’s Father Bring Emotions To The House
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
03:11
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19 Family Week: Kunickaa’s Son Ayaan Lights Up the House
Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar | Full Drama
03:34
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Housemates Target Tanya in FIR Task on Weekend Ka Vaar | Full Drama
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Explodes After Gaurav Accuses Him of Cheating
03:43
Now Playing
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Explodes After Gaurav Accuses Him of Cheating

News

Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
04:07
Now Playing
Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
17:59
Now Playing
Can India Really Send Back Sheikh Hasina After Death Verdict? | Ex-Envoy Decodes
Delhi Terror Blast: ED Raids Al-Falah Trust After Links Emerge
05:11
Now Playing
Delhi Terror Blast: ED Raids Al-Falah Trust After Links Emerge

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?