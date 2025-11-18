Omar Abdullah Visits Ujala Cygnus Hospital, Meets Injured From Nowgam Blast
J&K CM Omar Abdullah reached Ujala Cygnus Hospital in Srinagar to meet those injured in the Nowgam Police Station blast. He reviewed treatment, spoke to doctors and families, and assured full government support. Visuals from the hospital show him checking on victims and taking updates from the medical team.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing